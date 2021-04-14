Skunk in Meadowlakes tests positive for rabies

A skunk found in Meadowlakes has tested positive for rabies.

The animal was found on Cypress Point the week of April 5. It was impounded by the city’s animal control officer and submitted for testing, according to Mayor Mark Bentley’s weekly newsletter.

City officials remind residents to not approach animals acting out of the ordinary and to report them to the animal control officer at 877-816-8136.

Signs of rabies in an animal include:

nocturnal animals being active in the daytime

aggressiveness

seizures

stumbling

vocalizing

The rabies virus can be transmitted to humans and other animals through the saliva of an infected animal, usually via a bite. Once symptoms appear, rabies is almost always fatal. If you come into contact with a suspected rabid animal, seek immediate medical attention.

