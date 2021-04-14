Horseshoe Bay makes financial pledge to community history book

Members of the Horseshoe Bay Long Range Planning Advisory Committee received gifts of gratitude during the regular City Council meeting April 13 for their 18 months of work in helping the council and city staff create a 10-year plan. Mayor Cynthia Clinesmith (right) helped present the committee, which includes Frank Van Horn (left), Cecil Burdick, Mike Kolar, Dan Gillean, Rick Pitts, Brooks Herring, and Elsie Thurman, who is also a councilor. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

Though the city of Horseshoe Bay incorporated in 2005, the community’s history stretches back 50 years, and now a book is in the works to share its story. The City Council is stepping up to make sure it gets printed.

During their April 13 meeting, councilors pledged $6,000 to help cover printing costs for 500 copies of the book.

“A good portion (of the history) is the development of our city, who we are today, and a look back to see what Horseshoe Bay was,” Mayor Cynthia Clinesmith said.

Councilor Kent Graham believes the book accomplishes one goal for city leaders.

“We’re moving into the practice of preserving the history of our city,” he said. “That could be viewed as an investment and our practice of preserving the history of our city.”

In 1971, cousins Norman and Wayne Hurd began carving the Horseshoe Bay development and resort out of the former “Coke” Ranch. Since then, Horseshoe Bay has grown into one of the most well-known places in Texas for golf, recreation, and living.

The books will be sold at a price yet to be determined. The city will recoup its cost through the sales, Clinesmith said. Proceeds beyond the city’s initial investment could help cover additional printings.

Many people have expressed their intentions to purchase copies of the book.

“Realtors are interested in buying these,” Clinesmith said. “At City Hall, I know we’ll need a few copies for different dignitaries. This would be a great gift to give.”

The books should be available for the city’s Fourth of July celebration, the mayor said.

“That’s the plan,” she said. “It really captures the history of who we are as a community. It’s fascinating to me. I think our citizens are excited about the possibility that, on this Fourth of July, we can come together.”

jfierro@thepicayune.com