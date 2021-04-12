Gregg Ranch in Marble Falls hosting home tours during grand opening April 17-18

Potential homebuyers who attend the Gregg Ranch grand opening can tour two Pulte Model Homes at the Marble Falls housing development, 5808 U.S. 281 South. You must RSVP to the event. Courtesy photo

Potential homebuyers are invited to the Gregg Ranch housing development grand opening April 17-18. RSVPs are required to tour two Pulte Model Homes from noon to 4 p.m Saturday, April 17, and 1-3 p.m. Sunday, April 18, at the Marble Falls housing development, 5808 U.S. 281.

RSVPs can be made on the Gregg Ranch website. Visitors will be required to wear face coverings during tours. Those unable to attend the grand opening can schedule a tour on an alternative date on the website.

The planned 240-acre community will include roughly 700 single-family homes and 250 multi-family units. Visitors will be able to view floor plans for eight different homes ranging from 1,500 square feet to 3,000 square feet. All homes start in the low $300,000 price range.

Gregg Ranch is the first large-scale residential development built in the city in the past 30 years. Home pre-sales have been open since December 2020.

Grand opening attendees will be treated to slices of pie provided by Blue Bonnet Cafe.

brigid@thepicayune.com