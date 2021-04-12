Virtual Run for the Son 5K supports St. Peter’s Lutheran School in Marble Falls

St. Peter’s Lutheran School students and staff are lacing up their shoes for the annual Run for the Son 5K run/walk — which is virtual this year — on Saturday, April 17. Pictured are school director/teacher Tracy Knight (left) and students Rose Edwards, Jonathan Adams, Georgia Petty, Luke Stannard, Colton Crouse, James Docherty, and Brynlee Crouse. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

St. Peter’s Lutheran School’s founding director Jan Starkey believes childhood is a journey, not a race. But on Saturday, April 17, the Marble Falls Christian school is asking people to lace up their running or walking shoes for the 10th annual St. Peter’s Run for the Son 5K.

The event starts at 8 a.m., but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and prior planning needs, it’s all virtual this year.

“That means you can run or walk anywhere you want,” said current School Director Tracy Knight. “You don’t even have to be in the state to participate. It doesn’t matter where you are.”

Students set up a map in the school to chart where people are participating.

Registration is online and $30 for adults, $25 for ages 17 and younger, and $20 for teachers and coaches. Registration for a 1K is $20.

Run for the Son raises money for the school’s scholarship fund. Knight said the scholarships can be used for the academic year or a short-term emergency, such as a parent losing their job or being temporarily out of work.

“It gives families the ability to continue their child’s education here,” Knight said.

The private school offers curriculum-based classes for 3-year-olds and preschool and kindergarten students and relies on tuition, church congregation support, and fundraisers to operate. Over its 40 years, it has started thousands of children on their educational journeys.

“We hope that the kids develop a love for learning,” said Knight, who is among the school’s six educators. “We want the beginning of their school to be delightful.”

St. Peter’s Lutheran School staff are certified teachers with a maximum of 10 students per its six classes. In addition, the school has two teaching assistants, both with extensive careers in education.

Staff members utilize what Knight describes as “purposeful play” balanced with structural learning. Students are allowed the freedom to explore subjects, topics, and the world around them.

“We’re building a giant safety net so students can explore the world, but if they fall, well, they land in the net by a teacher who gets them back on their feet and guides them along,” she said.

For more information on the school or the 5K, call 830-693-2253.

