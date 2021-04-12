Rehab planned for Marble Falls water storage tank

A 200,000-gallon water storage tank on Via Viejo Street in Marble Falls will be rehabilitated after the project received approval during a City Council meeting April 6. The tank feeds water lines across the city. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Contractors got the go-ahead to begin a $167,500 rehabilitation project to bring an above-ground water storage tank at Via Viejo up to code. The project, which is part of the city’s 2020-24 Capital Improvement Plan, was approved by the Marble Falls City Council at its April 6 meeting.

Last summer, $200,000 in bonds were sold to pay for improvements to the 200,000-gallon tank. After reviewing bids from 14 contractors, city staff recommended granting the contract to lowest bidder CFG Industries of Magnolia.

Repairs will include replacing the tank’s ladder and vents as well as blasting and re-coating the interior and exterior.

Marble Falls has nine water storage tanks located across the city, two of which are housed at the Via Viejo site.

“The entire city is fed from this location,” city engineer Kacey Paul said.

Paul stressed the need for redundancy at the location, which acts as the city’s main water storage hub. Additionally, both Via Viejo tanks played an important role during the February winter storm, when tanks at other locations were temporarily compromised because of dips in water pressure levels caused by freezing temperatures.

In 2017, the city spent about $800,000 replacing the location’s 600,000-gallon tank to avoid leaking and other damage because of its age.

The current project is expected to be completed by fall 2021.

brigid@thepicayune.com