Pecan Field Day is May 3 in San Saba

For those in the pecan business, it’s time to plan for the annual Pecan Field Day on Monday, May 3, at the San Saba Civic Center, located on Thomas Stewart Drive in Mill Pond Park in San Saba. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the San Saba County Pecan Growers Association host the field day, which includes speakers, vendors, and workshops.

Registration is at 8 a.m. The program begins at 9 a.m. You can pre-register by calling the San Saba County Extension Office at 325-372-5416 by noon Friday, April 23. Early registration is $40; at the door, the cost is $60. Pepperbelly’s Restaurant is providing an enchilada lunch.

Speakers and topics include:

laws and regulations by San Saba County Extension Agent Neal Alexander

pecan integrated pest management by Extension Horticulture Specialist Monte Nesbitt of College Station

pecan pathology by Nesbitt

pecan show showstoppers by Nesbitt

pecan fertilization by Extension horticulture graduate assistant Colton Ploch

orchard floor management by Extension Horticulture Specialist Stephen Janak

Several commercial exhibitors will have equipment and products available for purchase.

Private, non-commercial, or commercial applicator license holders can obtain five continuing education units from the Texas Department of Agriculture.

Visit the San Saba County Extension Office website for more information.

