Marble Falls VFD meet-and-greet seeks to inform, feed, and recruit

35 mins ago | Brigid Cooley
Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department

The Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department invites residents to stop by during its meet-and-greet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 12, at the station, 606 Avenue U. Volunteer members will be available to answer questions about the department. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Residents are invited to stop by the Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department for hamburgers, hot dogs, and a chance to learn firsthand what it’s like to be a volunteer first responder. The meet-and-greet is at 6 p.m. Monday, April 12, at the fire station, 606 Avenue U.  

“The event is so people who might want to meet responders can,” said Capt. Thomas Jacobs, department president. “It’s for the community.” 

The volunteer department was established in 1936. Volunteers respond to about 1,000 calls per year spread across a 126-mile service area, Jacobs said. 

Event attendees will have the opportunity to see inside fire trucks, explore the station, and ask questions about the services the department offers. Additionally, volunteer applications will be available for those interested in working with the department. 

“We train you up to the level you want to be at,” Jacobs said. “If someone wants to fill out an application, we’ll be happy to talk to them about it.” 

brigid@thepicayune.com

Brigid Cooley

See author's posts

