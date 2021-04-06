New Llano Burger Bar Cafe will be ‘bigger and better’ with old favorites

Llano’s popular Burger Bar Cafe is being rebuilt from the ground up, but people can expect the same great food when it reopens in August. Courtesy photo

Construction on a new and improved Burger Bar Cafe in Llano began about three weeks ago, and some popular menu items are making a comeback, owner Tracy Leverett said.

The projected reopening date is Aug. 1.

Leverett owned the restaurant for 18 years before selling it in 2013. Last summer, she became the owner once again.

The menu will feature a variety of burgers as well as salads, chicken-fried steak, chicken strips, a hamburger steak, sandwiches, and Mexican food.

Leverett considered scaling back the selections, but decided to go with what made the Burger Bar Cafe special.

“There are way too many favorites that I feel need to come back,” she said. “And people want them to come back.”

After purchasing the restaurant in August of 2020, she realized that remodeling it would cost just as much as building a new structure. Demolition on the old building began in January.

The new cafe, located at 608 Bessemer Ave., will be the same size as the previous one and sit up to 72 people. It also will have a drive-through, which is a must for a burger restaurant, Leverett said.

“I’ve seen how the to-go has changed the industry,” she said. “A lot of times, the to-go is normal for people.”

She’s as eager as Llano residents for the cafe to reopen.

“All the right doors started opening,” Leverett said of her plans for the restaurant. “The support from the community has been overwhelming. I’m looking very, very, very forward to it.

“It’ll be bigger and better,” she added. “It’s going to be good.”

Follow the Burger Bar Cafe’s Facebook page for updates.

jfierro@thepicayune.com