Record number of vaccine doses for Texas; Llano County clinic is April 8-9

The state of Texas is getting a record number of first-dose COVID-19 vaccines the week of April 5, and Llano County is poised to begin vaccinating more than a thousand people.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said the federal government is shipping about one million first doses, which the state will allocate to more than 2,000 providers.

This is the largest number of doses Texas has received since the vaccine rollout began in December. The state is also ordering a little more than 626,000 second-round doses.

In addition, the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination is expected to provide an estimated 900,000 first and second doses to partnering pharmacies as well as federally qualified health centers.

Llano County will host a vaccine clinic at Lutie Watkins United Methodist Church in Llano on Thursday-Friday, April 8-9. Registration is online. It is open to anyone ages 18 and older. The clinic will administer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Llano County Office of Emergency Management posted on its Facebook page that it expects to administer vaccines the week of April 12 as well.

The Llano County Health Authority is posting vaccine appointments each week on the Llano County COVID-19 Response page.

Also in Llano County, Bay Pharmacy in Horseshoe Bay expects 200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Call 830-598-1900 to get on its waitlist.

In other allotments, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls is getting its weekly 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The medical provider has its own vaccine registration portal.

Also in Burnet County, Walgreens and H-E-B pharmacies in Burnet and Marble Falls are receiving 100 doses each of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Check their websites for registration information.

You can also visit the DSHS’ interactive COVID-19 vaccine availability map for other locations.

Since vaccines became available in December, state providers have administered more than 11.8 million doses, and more than 4.3 million Texans are fully vaccinated as of Friday, April 2.

On April 2, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its travel guidance for people who are fully vaccinated. Under the update, fully vaccinated individuals can travel within the United States and no longer need to get tested or quarantine before or after travel, unless officials at the destination require it.

As more people are being vaccinated, state and federal health officials urge everyone not to let down their guard in response to COVID-19. They are reminding people that the same safety protocols — wearing face coverings in public spaces, maintaining social distancing, and washing hands frequently — are still important measures to curb the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

