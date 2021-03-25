Stations of the Cross at Horseshoe Bay church open through Easter

The Church at Horseshoe Bay's Stations of the Cross is open March 27 through April 4 during daylight hours. Courtesy photo

The Church at Horseshoe Bay’s outdoor Stations of the Cross is open from Saturday, March 27, through Easter Sunday, April 4, in the Remembrance Garden behind the sanctuary, 600 Hi Ridge Road.

According to a media release from Dr. Malcolm McQueen, senior pastor of the church, “the community is invited to take this self-guided spiritual pilgrimage … to commemorate the solemn journey of Christ leading up to His crucifixion.”

“While the exact origin of the Stations is not entirely clear, it is associated with pilgrimages to Jerusalem in the early Christian centuries,” he continued. “Those who were able to walk along the path Jesus walked on the way to His crucifixion were deeply moved by this experience.”

McQueen said the church’s garden was damaged by the February winter storm, but “volunteers have been hard at work to prepare it for this important spiritual event. The garden — with many oak trees and a soothing water feature — overlooks Lake LBJ and is a perfect place for peaceful and quiet meditation.”

The Stations of the Cross is open during daylight hours.

The Church at Horseshoe Bay is an interdenominational protestant church. Sunday traditional services are 8:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. A casual service is 9:30 a.m. Christian Education classes are Sundays at 9:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Classes will not be held on Easter Sunday. Visit its website or call 830-598-8390.

