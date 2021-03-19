Women’s charity golf tournament April 24

The Highland Lakes Service League’s annual women’s charity golf tournament is April 24 at Hidden Falls Golf Club, 220 Meadowlakes Drive in Meadowlakes.

The theme for this year’s par-3 tournament is “Red, White and Birdie.” Registration is $80 per person and includes golf, breakfast, and lunch. Two mulligans are an additional $10.

Registration forms can be obtained from Highland Lakes Service League members, at local golf courses, or on the Service League’s website. Sponsorships are $125, $250, $500, or $1,000.

Proceeds from the fundraiser, in its 26th year, go toward Highland Lakes nonprofits and scholarships for women continuing their education.

The Service League has awarded more than $100,000 in community grants and $58,700 in scholarships over the past five years. Organizations benefiting from the funds include the Burnet County Child Welfare Board, Highland Lakes Family Crisis Center, Highland Lakes Crisis Network, Open Door Recovery, Marble Falls Senior Activity Center, and Literacy Highland Lakes.

For more information on the golf tournament, contact Judy Salvaggio at 281-204-7440 or judysalvaggio@sbcglobal.net.

