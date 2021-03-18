Hill Country Community Theatre celebrates reopening with fundraising revue

Hill Country Community Theatre performers Seth Smith and Kärin will serve as masters of ceremonies for the theater's upcoming spring fundraiser. Courtesy photo

“Love Springs Eternal – A Celebratory Reopening of the Hill Country Community Theatre” is Friday-Sunday, April 23-25, seven months since its last production in September 2020.

The three-performance fundraiser starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime. Tickets are $30 each.

“It is with great joy that we present this celebratory reopening show,” said Mike Rademaekers, the theater’s executive director. “We are thrilled to be able to welcome back the community that has supported us for 36 years.”

Since Gov. Greg Abbott closed businesses due to COVID-19 on March 13, 2020, the community theater has put on only two performances. The 2020 summer camp for kids produced “The Little Mermaid,” while the adults performed “The Savannah Sipping Society” in the fall.

“We’ve been on intermission from the end of October until the show that we have coming up in the end of April,” Rademaekers said.

Audiences for the Friday and Sunday performances will be seated using social distancing measures, while Saturday’s show will not be socially distanced.

Face coverings are strongly recommended but not required. Theater staff and volunteers will wear masks, and the theater will be sanitized.

A musical revue, the show will be led by masters of ceremonies Kärin Frasier and Seth Smith and the rest of Hill Country Community Theatre Players. Pianist Dan McMurrough will accompany vocalists Robert Schneider and Cathy Rose.

Featured love songs from Broadway include “I Cain’t Say No,” “It’s De-Lovely,” “I Remember It Well,” “If Ever I Would Leave You,” “I’ve Never Been in Love Before,” “Till There Was You,” “Marry the Man Today,” “Night and Day,” “Some Enchanted Evening,” and “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes.”

Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit the nonprofit Hill Country Community Theatre.

Complimentary wine and soft drinks will be served.

Seating is limited, so get tickets early by visiting theHCCT.org or calling the box office 830-798-8944.

Those who can’t attend but want to make a donation can go to the theater’s website or mail checks to the Hill Country Community Theatre, 4003 FM 2147 West, Cottonwood Shores, TX 78657.

