Meadowlakes welcomes youngest councilor

Garrett Wood (left) stands with Meadowlakes Mayor Mark Bentley after Wood was sworn in as the newest City Council member March 16. Courtesy photo

Meadowlakes recently seated its youngest City Council member. Garrett Wood, 31, was left unopposed when Councilor Gerry Mason stepped down to serve as the city’s animal control officer. With no one else vying for the position in the May 1 election, Wood was sworn in Tuesday, March 16, during the council’s regular meeting.

“It’s a good opportunity for me to use my business skills and common sense to, hopefully, keep the city moving forward and do well, like it’s been doing,” Wood said.

Before becoming a commercial real estate agent, the Texas Tech University graduate pursued a career in commercial piloting, which took him to cities such as Houston and Dallas. He eventually decided a pilot’s schedule wasn’t for him and began working for commercial real estate agencies in Austin and San Antonio.

Wood moved to Meadowlakes, a gated community adjacent to Marble Falls, in 2019. Raised on a ranch in Water Valley outside of San Angelo, Wood has always loved his smalltown roots.

“I’ve gotten to see different cultures and personalities from many different places here in the state,” Wood said. “They’re all a little different and they all still have that Texas mentality and Texas heart, but the smalltown thing you can’t replace.”

Wood’s family has always loved the Highland Lakes, visiting Lake Buchanan for their annual family reunion. When his parents purchased a lakehouse in Marble Falls, Wood began visiting frequently.

While he was living in San Antonio in 2018, he met his fiancée, Emily Carr, a dermatologist finishing a residency in Temple. The two of them sustained a long-distance relationship by meeting in the Marble Falls area on weekends, as it was a halfway point. After their upcoming June wedding, the couple plans to settle in Meadowlakes and begin a family there.

“Meadowlakes is an amazing place; I feel like it’s a little like Mayberry from ‘The Andy Griffith Show,’ which is one of my favorite shows,” Wood said. “The people are so down to earth, which is what I’m used to, what I love.”

Wood will serve the remainder of Mason’s term before his first full term begins in May. He said he looks forward to serving the Meadowlakes community during his time on the council.

