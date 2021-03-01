Meadowlakes Councilor Gerry Mason resigns to be animal control officer

Meadowlakes City Council member Gerry Mason, who had filed for re-election by the Feb. 12 deadline, resigned Feb. 28 from his position as Place 5 councilor. His seat, which was up for re-election May 1, likely will be filled by Garrett Wood, who had also filed for the position. Wood is the only person left on the ballot for Place 5.

The council could appoint Wood to the vacated position during its March 16 meeting, said Meadowlakes City Manager Johnnie Thompson.

If appointed, Woods will serve as council member for the remainder of Mason’s term and the newly elected term.

According to Thompson, Mason resigned to serve as the city’s animal control officer, a part-time position overseeing the city’s animal control hotline. His resignation comes two months before the end of his term.

Councilors Barbara Peskin and Eddie Wise likely will be reappointed as well, as no one is running against them. The city could then cancel the May 1 election as no positions are contested.

