Sign up for Highland Lakes emergency alerts

Highland Lakes residents can sign up to receive emergency alerts about severe weather, wildfires, and other public safety situations by phone call, text, or email through WarnCentralTexas.org. The Capital Area Council of Governments service is free.

Emergency management offices in each local county coordinate with municipalities, organizations, and other entities to keep residents abreast of public safety situations.

The regional notification system uses Everbridge, and a mobile app is available.

By registering, residents are automatically signed up for emergency alerts and can opt in for weather and community notifications.

To sign up, visit the Warn Central Texas website and click on the red “Get Alerts” button at the top right of the page to go to the Everbridge registration site. Registration requires a name, physical address, at least one phone number or email address, and setting up a username and password. To stop alerts, a person only needs to remove their contact information from their profile.

Highland Lakes residents can also check with their county’s office of emergency management for more on how to prepare for disasters.

editor@thepicayune.com