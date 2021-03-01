Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Residents, businesses, nonprofits can apply for SBA disaster loans

8 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com
Snowy Marble Falls Main Street

Business owners or homeowners whose property was damaged by the February winter storm can apply for low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. Photo courtesy of Lee Ann Clark

Low-interest disaster loans are being offered to non-farm businesses of all sizes, private nonprofits, homeowners, and renters in Burnet and Llano counties through the U.S. Small Business Administration. The loans are for those who suffered losses from the severe winter storm that began Feb. 11. 

Homeowners can obtain loans of up to $200,000 to repair or replace real estate damage and up to $40,000 to replace personal property. 

Renters can request loans of up to $40,000 to repair or replace personal property. 

Business owners can apply for loans of up to $2 million to repair or replace real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other damaged assets. The loans are open to businesses of any size and to private, nonprofit organizations. 

Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations that suffered adverse financial impacts with or without property loss also can apply for $2 million for working capital and to help pay obligations until normal operations resume. 

Applications are available online.

Contact the Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday at focwassistance@sba.gov or 800-659-2955. 

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

Input sought on Texas catfish regulations

7 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com

One-shot COVID-19 vaccine approved

8 hours ago by: Daniel Clifton

Llano County residents eligible for federal individual disaster assistance

11 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *