Cottonwood Shores TXB to have fuel, electric car charging station, hot food

An artist’s rendering of a TXB convenience store and gas station. Once known as Kwik Chek, TXB plans to build a new store on FM 2147 in Cottonwood Shores. The store is projected to open in early 2022. Courtesy of VLK Architects

TXB is coming to Cottonwood Shores.

Groundbreaking for the TXB convenience store, which stands for Texas Best and is a rebrand of Kwik Chek, will begin in the fall, CEO Kevin Smartt said. The store is projected to open in the first quarter of 2022.

The TXB location will have eight gas pumps with 16 fueling positions for gasoline, diesel, and ethanol-free gas for marine use.

The store also will offer two fast-charge electric vehicle charging stations, Smartt added.

Inside, shoppers will have their choice of fresh-made food, including chicken tenders and made-to-order tacos on tortillas pressed daily in store. The majority of product offerings will be from the TXB private label line such as cheese, packaged meat, take-home meals, and wine selections. TXB also offers a royalty program that gives customers the option of paying from their vehicles.

Smartt said corporate officials view Cottonwood Shores as an ideal location.

“We think the growing population and demographics of Cottonwood Shores is a great fit for the TXB market,” he said.

He noted that store officials have worked closely with the Texas Department of Transportation on the location because FM 2147 is a two-lane road.

“TxDOT reviewed traffic count and speed of that particular location,” he said. “It has reduced speed limit directly in front of the location, and we will be installing a wide deceleration lane in addition to the two lanes that are currently in place.”

The store will be on the north side of FM 2147 one block east of Bob’s Drive-In Exxon.

jfierro@thepicayune.com