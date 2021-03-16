Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Daily activities resume at Horseshoe Bay’s Quail Point

16 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Quail Point Lodge reopens in Horseshoe Bay

Quail Point Lodge in Horseshoe Bay will begin hosting daily activities again as of Monday, March 22. The facility closed a year ago due to COVID-19. Courtesy photo

Quail Point Lodge reopens for daily activities beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, March 22, the Horseshoe Bay Property Owners’ Association announced.

The organization’s board of directors recently voted to return to the calendar of daily activities that had been posted prior to closing the facility last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Group leaders in charge of activities on the daily calendar who have not already heard from Quail Point Lodge staff should call 830-598-8795 for more information.

Daily group leaders are asked to sign an agreement that affirms they understand the new guidelines the board of directors approved, which include wearing face coverings when entering and leaving the facility.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: ,

You Might Like

Cottonwood Shores TXB to have fuel, electric car charging station, hot food

15 hours ago | Jennifer Fierro

Archaeological find at Backbone Creek called ‘insignificant,’ but state has final say

2 days ago | Brigid Cooley

Highland Lakes gets fewer vaccines this week; upcoming clinic in Kingsland

2 days ago | Daniel Clifton

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *