Donate new and used shoes for Soles4Souls

The Burnet high school and middle school Interact Clubs are holding their annual Soles4Souls shoe drive to collect new and used footwear, which will go to those in need in the United States and other countries. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Don’t toss those old shoes. The Burnet high school and middle school Interact Clubs are collecting footwear in all styles and conditions for Soles4Souls, an organization that provides shoes, clothing, and job opportunities to people around the world.

The Burnet school collection goes through March 26.

“This is an annual drive that we do with the high school and middle school clubs,” said Sara Te, Burnet Middle School teacher and Interact Club sponsor. “The middle school mainly works to collect (the shoes). Then, the high school also sorts and bundles them before the Rotary Club members take them to the organization that does their magic.”

The Interact Club is a Rotary-affiliated youth organization.

Soles4Souls collects both new and used shoes for donation to those in need around the world, including people who set up small businesses to resell shoes, earn money, and hopefully break the cycle of poverty.

The organization also keeps millions of shoes and pieces of clothing out of landfills.

“This project is important to us because shoes are a basic necessity that no one should have to live without,” Te said. “It’s also fantastic that we can use shoes from our community to help others around the state and the world.”

Shoe drop-off locations (during regular hours) are:

Burnet High School, 1000 The Green Mile in Burnet

Burnet Middle School, 1401 N. Main St. in Burnet

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Parent Resource Center, 202 E. Brier St. in Burnet

Bertram Elementary School, 315 Main St. in Bertram

daniel@thepicayune.com