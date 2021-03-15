Highland Lakes Service League offers scholarships for women

The Highland Lakes Service League is offering scholarships to women living in Burnet and Llano counties who wish to continue their education in pursuit of career goals.

Scholarship applications are due by April 16 and are available on the Service League’s website under “What We Do.”

Students must be enrolled in an institution of higher education or a certification program at the time of application.

Since 2011, the Highland Lakes Service League has awarded more than $91,000 to women determined to improve their lives through education. The group raises money primarily through two major fundraisers: The Chuckwagon Chow Down and Auction and the Ladies Charity Golf Tournament.

Because scholarship recipients help meet the workforce needs of the community, preference is given to those applicants interested in staying in Burnet or Llano counties.

