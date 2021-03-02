Pearlie Mae (Tryon) Conely, 87, of Marble Falls passed away Feb. 21, 2021

Pearlie Mae (Tryon) Conely, 87, of Marble Falls passed away from this earth on Feb. 21, 2021. She was born on Nov. 22, 1933, in Leon County to William and Jossie Tryon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Lee Conely, and two daughters, Xandra Ray and Brenda Lee Conely.

She was also preceded in death by sisters Josephine Robinson and Cindy Smith; brothers Bo Robinson, Jody Craig (Dewberry), Frank Brooks (Bendy), and R.T. Craig.

Pearlie attended Leona High School and graduated with a teaching degree from the Mary Ellen Junior College in Crockett, Texas. She retired after 44 years working for Opportunities for Williamson and Burnet Counties.

She enjoyed learning, teaching, church, children, travel, fishing, the beach, playing bingo, watching “Gun Smoke,” and spending time with family and friends and was an award-winning dominoes player.

She is survived by sister Bertra Ree Robinson, brother Ural Cal Tryon, and five sons, Clark, Peter, Curtis, Vincent, and Douglas Conely.

Pearlie has 20 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Marble Falls City Cemetery with Pastor George Perry officiating. Details are pending. Online condolences may be made at clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com.