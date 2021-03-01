Annie Ruth Satterla, 91, of Llano passed away Feb. 23, 2021

Annie Ruth Satterla passed away peacefully in Llano, Texas, on Feb. 23, 2021, at the age of 91. She was born in Hughes Springs, Texas, the third of seven children born to Lovie and Irvin Vinson.

Annie Ruth was a longtime resident of Llano. She was active at the Llano Senior Center, where she had many friends. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Llano and a volunteer at the Llano Food Pantry.

She loved many of life’s simple pleasures, like playing games, working puzzles, and just visiting and chatting with friends.

Annie Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Arnett “Bud” Satterla. She is survived by her sister Doris Rainwater of Llano, brothers Donald Vinson (West Sacramento, California) and Houston Vinson (Stockton, California), and many beloved nieces and nephews. She will be missed very much.

Interment is at Llano City Cemetery. A private memorial service will be held when it is safe to gather.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes of Llano. Email condolences may be sent to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.