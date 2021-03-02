Support Community Press

10 hours ago | Brigid Cooley
$500 reward in Marble Falls car burglary

A $500 reward is being offered by the victim of a burglary on Cedar Ridge Drive in Marble Falls for information leading to the identification of a suspect, seen here in a photo captured by a security camera. Courtesy photo

A Marble Falls resident is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the identification of a suspect in a recent car burglary in the Mormon Mill area. 

On Feb. 22, someone burglarized an unlocked vehicle parked on private property on Cedar Ridge Drive. About $1,200 in cash and a $1,750 check was stolen from the vehicle’s center console.

Information regarding the burglary or suspects should be reported to Marble Falls Police Detective Sgt. Justin Schlaudraff at 830-693-3611. Anonymous tips may be made on the Marble Falls Police Department’s website

Marble Falls Police Capt. Trisha Ratliff said several car burglaries were recently reported in the Mormon Mill area. She encourages residents to help prevent these crimes by removing valuables from unattended vehicles, locking car doors, and parking in well-lit spaces when possible. 

Brigid Cooley

