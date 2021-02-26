GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For March 1-5

Meetings the first week of March include city councils in Marble Falls, Highland Havens, and Cottonwood Shores. Check the agendas before attending for details on how to watch the meetings remotely or, if permitted, in person. Each entity adapts its COVID-19 restrictions based on the space in which they are meeting and the number of people expected.

Monday, March 1

Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Commission

Noon regular meeting

Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls

Agenda not available at the time of publication. Visit marblefalls tx.gov for updated information. The parks and recreation commission meets on the first Monday of each month.

Tuesday, March 2

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls

Find the full agenda here.

Highlights include:

possibly entering into agreement with Federal Emergency Management Agency and other entities for grants to upgrade the Avenue N Bridge at Backbone Creek, which was damaged as a result of the October 2018 flood

additional grant awards and contract amendments to the EWPP Bank Stabilization Project along Backbone Creek, which so far totals $4,535,841.69.

executive session to discuss with city attorney a petition from Hamilton Creek Ranchettes appealing increased city water rates for customers outside the city limits

Marble Falls City Council meets the first and third Tuesdays of the month.

Tuesday, March 2

Highland Haven Board of Aldermen

7 p.m. regular meeting

Highland Haven Community Center, 510-A Highland Drive, Highland Haven

Aldermen will be working from the Feb. 16 agenda. That meeting was postponed because of Winter Storm Uri. Highland Haven meets every first and third Tuesday.

Find full agenda here.

Highlights include:

discuss sink hole and Willow Road closure in Shady Acres

discuss changing speed limits in Highland Haven to 25 mph

review ordinance No. 105, changes to solid waste fee schedule re: state sales tax

Wednesday, March 3

Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.

Noon regular meeting

Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls

Agenda not available at the time of publication. Visit marblefallstx.gov for updated information. The EDC meets the first Wednesday of each month.

Thursday, March 4

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

3808 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

Find the full agenda here.

Highlights include:

review of water utility improvement updates to existing water mains and connections

discussion of draft master plan elements

discussion of modifying water and wastewater fees

Cottonwood Shores City Council meets every first and third Thursday.

editor@thepicayune.com