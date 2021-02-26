New COVID-19 test site in Marble Falls

A new, free COVID-19 testing site opens in Marble Falls on Monday, March 1, at Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes, 806 Steve Hawkins Parkway. Drive-through testing is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the campus.

The site will be open through April 30. No appointments or insurance are required. Results will be available in three to five days by text or email. People can choose either a nasal or cheek swab.

Pre-register at texas.spartancovidtesting.com.

The free tests are state supported. You do not need to show symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested. In fact, the testing site is intended to expand access to COVID-19 risk screening and is not intended for people experiencing symptoms such as severe cough, severe shortness of breath, severe fever, or other concerning health issues.

If you have difficulty scheduling your appointment online, call 888-998-3568 for assistance.

editor@thepicayune.com