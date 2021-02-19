Community, restaurants feeding first responders

Darci’s Deli of Marble Falls was one of many restaurants that donated food to Highland Lakes area first responders. Courtesy photo

Highland Lakes residents and restaurants donated meals to area first responders so they could focus on the countless calls during the storm.

“Having those meals was a huge benefit,” said Marble Falls Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Russell Sander. “With (area grocery stores) and many restaurants closed, we had no way to get food. It kept us fed to provide services to our citizens.”

“That’s been really good,” said Granite Shoals Police Chief Gary Boshears. “When you’re in an emergency situation and stores are closed and running out of stuff, it’s one less thing to worry about.”

Boshears said his officers and other first responders dealt with a variety of calls, even residents asking for assistance in shutting off their water mains. Though his officers may not have known how to do that, city of Granite Shoals began handling those types of requests Thursday, Feb. 19.

Still, officers stayed very busy during the winter storm.

“We’ve had calls for animals being left outside in the cold, we’re pulling people out of ditches, things like that,” Boshears said.

Both Boshears and Sander said their employees stand ready to help in any way they can and continue to do so thanks to the donations of thoughtful individuals.

“Staff is still continuing to work,” Sander said. “The (Emergency Operations Center) has been activated. We’re working as fast as we can.”

The donated meals from restaurants, organizations, and individuals helped clear one task from first responders so they could concentrate on other things.

“(It meant) we could focus on doing good for other people,” Boshears said. “It’s immeasurable. We’re been keeping guys fed this whole week pretty steadily. It’s been great.”

