City helping Granite Shoals residents turn off busted water lines

City of Granite Shoals employees are available to residents who need to turn off their main water shutoff valves if they have busted water lines.

Residents should call 830-598-6129.

City Manager Jeff Looney said employees will be making the rounds beginning Thursday, Feb. 17.

“Our main focus now is helping people get their lines shut off,” he said.

On Monday, Feb. 15, city employees along with Qromex Construction Co. Inc. workers installed two 10-inch water valves at the city water tower. Water had stopped flowing to some homes and businesses until the valves were replaced. Both valves were operating correctly by 8 p.m. that evening.

Homeowners with cracked pipes will be able to notice them in multiple ways. Some will be obvious, such as water spewing where it shouldn’t be; other times, it might require listening, Looney said.

“Sometimes, they can hear a little crack that is leaking,” he said. “You may hear water hissing under the house. If the (home) foundation gets too cold, it can cause a crack in the water lines underneath.”

