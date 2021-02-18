Lady Dawgs bi-district match Feb. 20 in Burnet

The Burnet High School girls basketball team is taking on Smithville in a bi-district championship. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

After being delayed by the winter storm a couple of times, the bi-district championship between the Burnet and Smithville high school girls basketball teams has been set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Burnet High School, 1000 The Green Mile.

Tickets are available online for $4 each plus a processing fee. Tickets sold when the game was originally scheduled for Feb. 11 will be honored.

The two teams are complying with University Interscholastic League COVID-19 protocols and limiting seating to 50 percent the gym’s capacity. The home side, Burnet, can have up to 300 fans, while the visitor, Smithville, can have up to 200 fans.

The Lady Dawgs (20-3 overall, 7-1 District 19-4A) are led by seniors Mckenna Gilmore, a point guard, and Haley McHam and Gracyn Bennett, who are both forwards.

All three were on the 2018-19 squad that was the state semifinalist.

“We’ve had a really good season,” head coach Rick Gates said. “The playoff games are dependent upon matchups. We have as good a chance of making a deep run as anybody in our region (4-4A).”

For those who can’t make the game in person, it will be live streamed on the Burnet Basketball YouTube channel.

