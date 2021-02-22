Four local basketball teams in the playoffs

The Burnet High School girls basketball team on Feb. 20 won their bi-district championship game against Smithville 83-24. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Four Burnet County basketball teams are in the playoffs. The Burnet High School Girls basketball team got things started with a bi-district win.

Burnet girls basketball

The Lady Dawgs (21-3 overall, 7-1 District 19-4A) defeated Smithville 83-24 on Feb. 20.

Next up is China Spring in the area round Tuesday, Feb. 23. The game tips off at 6:30 p.m. at Belton High School, 600 Lake Belton Road in Belton.

The bi-district contest was originally scheduled for Feb. 11, but the winter stormed pushed it back nine days.

“It was a long layoff, and I didn’t know what to expect when we tipped off,” head coach Rick Gates said. “I told (my players) we need to go out there and play hard. They did a great job of that. My plan was to sub (players) liberally. We wanted to keep pressure on (Smithville). They did a good job of executing the game plan.”

Tickets for the area-round game are $5 and will be available online. Check the BCISD website and its Facebook page for information on ticket sales.

Burnet boys basketball

The Burnet Bulldogs take on Giddings in a bi-district championship set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Lake Belton High School, 9809 FM 2483 in Temple

The District 19-4A runners-up Bulldogs (13-10 overall, 8-2 district) came together as injuries forced head coach Roy Kiser to make roster adjustments throughout the season. He noted replacing senior guard Kam Ollison, who was averaging 20 points a game and was a great defender, was difficult, but freshmen Kenneth (Reese) Syphrett and Grant Jones “have played consistent and have grown up a great deal.”

“Other players were able to get valuable playing time to become more comfortable when district started,” Kiser added.

The Bulldogs are preparing for a Giddings team that will apply defensive pressure.

“If we are able to handle the pressure, we will have opportunities to score,” Kiser said.

Tickets are $4 and will be available online. Check the BCISD website and its Facebook page for information on ticket sales.

Faith Academy girls basketball

Faith Academy of Marble Falls Lady Flames play Alamo Macedonian Christian Academy in the first round of the Texas Association of Private Parochial Schools playoffs.

The game is 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at Macedonian Christian Academy, 135 Texas 495 in Alamo.

The Lady Flames, who finished third in District 4-2A, have seven freshmen on the team and one senior. This is the first year any of them have played at the varsity level.

“This season has been getting them growth and introducing them to the varsity world. They’re playing for Coach Kat,” said interim coach Sonny Wilson. He is stepping in for head coach Kathryn Canada, who is pregnant. “We’re excited about playing and feel we can go win.”

Faith Academy boys basketball

The Faith Academy Flames (9-2 overall, 5-0 District 4-2A of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools) made school history recently when they were voted atop the Class 2A poll by members of the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. They received a first-round bye as district champions and will make their playoff debut Tuesday, March 2, against an opponent still to be determined at home, 3151 RR 1431 East in Marble Falls.

The Flames will host a warmup game against San Marcos Homeschool at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23.

