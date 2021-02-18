Boil water notice for parts of Marble Falls

The city of Marble Falls has issued a boil water notice to customers in the highlighted portion of the map. City of Marble Falls map

City of Marble Falls Public Water System customers in certain areas need to boil their water due to a loss in pressure.

The boil water notice affects Marble Falls water customers in the Mormon Mill area, including Faith Academy of Marble Falls, the Hamilton Creek area of CR 342C, and from Colt Circle to U.S. 281 north to Pedernales Electric Cooperative.

Those under the notice should bring water to a vigorous boil and then boil it for two minutes before consumption, which includes cooking, drinking, washing hands, and brushing teeth.

Once boiling water is no longer necessary and the order is rescinded, the city will notify those impacted by it.

For more information, call 830-798-6260.

editor@thepicayune.com