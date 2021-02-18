Bertram calls special election for mayor

The Bertram City Council called a special election for mayor for May 1 to fill the unexpired term. Courtesy photo

Bertram residents interested in running for mayor have until 5 p.m. March 1 to file for the May 1 election.

The Bertram City Council called for the election to fill the unexpired mayor term during a Feb. 16 special meeting. The move became necessary after Mayor Adam Warden resigned last week. His term originally expired May 2022.

With this move, the May 1 ballot will have three full-term council seats on it as well as the unexpired mayor spot. The filing date for the three council seats was Feb. 12.

Several people have indicated they will file for the mayor’s spot soon after Warden’s resignation was announced, including Councilor Mike Dickinson and resident Jean Worrell, according to City Administrator Georgina Hernandez.

In the City Council race, John Baladez and Pat Turner filed for re-election. They will be joined on the ballot by Brian Lynch, Lane Shipp, and Jane Scheidler. Bertram council seats are elected at-large, so the top three vote getters earn a spot on the dais.

