Corix, Kingsland Water Supply customers need to boil water

Highland Lakes residents who rely on CorixTexas and Kingsland Water Supply Corp. for service are being asked to boil their water.

CorixTexas announce that customers in the Buchanan Dam area might be experiencing low pressure after the utility has experienced power outages. Officials said they are working on addressing the issue, even bringing in additional crews to assist.

Contact CorixTexas customer service at 877-718-4396 or customerservice@corixtexas.com for more information.

Kingsland Water Supply Corp. alerted its customers to having issues with its water supply as well.

“We are working as hard as we can to maintain pressure in the system,” officials stated in an alert. “We recommend that water be used for sanitary purposes and that water should be boiled as a precaution until we can power back up. We are running our limited generators to supply the water we can.”

Kingsland Water Supply Corp. added that it currently has no phone service, so customers can email kwscmail@kingslandwater.org or leonardl@kingslandwater.org.

