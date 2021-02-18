BCISD holds storytime on Facebook

With classes canceled, Burnet Consolidated Independent School District staff held a storytime for students on Facebook. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

After Burnet Consolidated Independent School District campuses closed due to the winter storm, teachers and staff pulled out picture books and held a storytime — via Facebook.

In advance of the snow days, more than a dozen staff members recorded videos of themselves reading the books and uploaded them to the district’s Facebook page.

“Uploading the videos have been challenging at times because of the limited power or internet of many of our staff,” said BCISD Superintendent Keith McBurnett.

The books had many themes, though snow was a popular one.

“There is something magical about a good storybook,” McBurnett said. “So we hope in addition to staff connecting with students that we have also brought some moments of joy for families as they share a good story together.”

Check out Snow Day StoryTime on the BCISD’s Facebook page.

