Burnet, Marble Falls districts cancel classes

Burnet and Marble Falls school districts have canceled classes Tuesday, Feb. 16, due to inclement weather. Students at both districts were already off on Monday for Presidents’ Day.

Marble Falls Independent School District posted about the closure Saturday on its website. MFISD also will have a two-hour delay on Wednesday in case classes need to be canceled again. A decision should be made no later than 7:30 a.m. that morning.

“It is possible delays/cancellation would extend beyond Wednesday,” the district added in a social media post.

The district is also canceling all school activities, events, and meetings, including the board of trustees meeting Tuesday.

Burnet Consolidated ISD also announced on its website the closure of campuses and offices Monday-Tuesday. The Presidents’ Day holiday was to be a staff development day.

Officials from both districts stated their decisions were based on the severe weather expected to continue across the Highland Lakes in the coming days, including another cold front Sunday, which could bring several inches of snow.

“As we have watched next week’s weather forecast become more and more troubling, we are concerned first and foremost for the safety and welfare of our students and staff,” BCISD posted on its social media at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday. “Road conditions are expected to be dangerous due to forecasted frozen precipitation. In addition, because the temperature is anticipated to drop below 10 degrees for a significant amount of time, students and staff could be unsafe at bus stops and outdoor duty, the diesel fuel in buses could begin to gel, and our facilities could face safety challenges in the bitter cold.”

MFISD officials cited similar issues on its social media post announcing its decision. They are working with first responders and emergency preparedness planners to get district facilities, buses, personnel, and other resources ready in case they are needed to assist with crisis response situations.

The National Weather Service has issued a Weather Storm Warning for the Highland Lakes and much of Central Texas through noon Monday, Feb. 15, which includes the possibility of snow or more wintry mix. The service predicts temperatures will plummet to below 10 degrees Sunday and Monday nights with highs only reaching the upper teens on Monday. It’s possible, according to the NWS, that the Highland Lakes might not experience a high above freezing until Thursday, Feb. 18.

If someone needs safe shelter or knows someone who does, call the Community Resource Centers of Texas’ Marble Falls office at 830-693-0700 or its emergency number 830-798-4185.

Check the districts’ websites and social media accounts for updates.

editor@thepicayune.com