Highland Lakes HEBs, Walmart adjust hours

12 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com
H-E-B in Marble Falls

Highland Lake H-E-B grocery stores in Marble Falls, Burnet, and Kingsland are open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, in response to the winter storm and driving conditions.

Store officials are monitoring the weather and driving situations as well as power outages and could further adjust hours. 

According to the Marble Falls Walmart Facebook page, it is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17. Hours could change due to weather conditions, so check its Facebook page for updates throughout the day. 

H-E-B provides real-time updates through its website as well. 

DailyTrib.com

