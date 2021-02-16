GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: Postponements and cancellations

The impact of icy storms and arctic weather has caused some governments to reschedule meetings to later in the week and beyond. Here’s a breakdown of upcoming meetings and times:

TUESDAY, FEB. 16

Bertram City Council

4 p.m. special meeting

City Council Chambers, 110 E. Vaughn St., Bertram

Still scheduled as of this posting.

Horseshoe Bay City Council

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

Rescheduled to Feb. 23.

Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

MFISD Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

Canceled, not rescheduled as of this posting.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17

Marble Falls Hotel-Motel Tax Advisory Committee

Noon regular meeting

Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista, Marble Falls

Canceled, not rescheduled as of this posting.

FRIDAY, FEB. 19

PEC Board of Directors

9 p.m. regular meeting

PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

Still scheduled as of this posting.

editor@thepicayune.com