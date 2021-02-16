GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: Postponements and cancellations
The impact of icy storms and arctic weather has caused some governments to reschedule meetings to later in the week and beyond. Here’s a breakdown of upcoming meetings and times:
TUESDAY, FEB. 16
Bertram City Council
4 p.m. special meeting
City Council Chambers, 110 E. Vaughn St., Bertram
Still scheduled as of this posting.
Horseshoe Bay City Council
3 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay
Rescheduled to Feb. 23.
Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
MFISD Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
Canceled, not rescheduled as of this posting.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17
Marble Falls Hotel-Motel Tax Advisory Committee
Noon regular meeting
Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista, Marble Falls
Canceled, not rescheduled as of this posting.
FRIDAY, FEB. 19
PEC Board of Directors
9 p.m. regular meeting
PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City
Still scheduled as of this posting.