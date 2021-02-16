Team effort gets Granite Shoals water service restored

City of Granite Shoals and Agromex employees braved the cold weather to fix water valves at the city’s water tower to help restore service to residents. Photo courtesy of Arturo Rubio of Agromex

City of Granite Shoals residents who lost water services Monday, Feb. 15, should have it back after crews replaced two water valves at the city’s water tower.

Some residents were without water service for several hours. City Manager Jeff Looney said two, above-ground, 10-inch flange valves at the water tower broke.

“Though water was going through them and out of them, due to extreme temperatures they cracked,” Looney said. “Water started spewing out.”

Officials began hunting for replacements early Monday and located some just down RR 1431.

The Kingsland Municipal Water District had the right valves, Looney said, and arrangements were made to get them.

“Big shoutout to KMUD for both valves,” he said.

City crews committed to staying as long as necessary Monday to fix the problem. Agromex, a private contractor, sent workers to assist.

“(Agromex) came out and put the valves on for us,” Looney said. “I had all the staff I could get here plus (Agromex) staff. It worked out well.”

The repairs were expected to be completed by 8 p.m. Monday.

The valves are high off the ground, and warm water running through them is usually enough to ensure everything operates the way it should, the city manager said. But extremely low temperatures tested the valves in a new way, he noted, adding he wants to examine what happened to make determinations on how to better protect the city’s water system moving forward.

