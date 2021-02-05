BCISD to consider $51.6M bond package

The Burnet Consolidated Independent School District board of trustees will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, to consider calling a $51.6 million bond election in May. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

A $51.6 million school bond package could go before Burnet school district voters in the local election May 1.

Low interest rates would keep the sizable bond package from raising property taxes over the life of the bond, according to Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Kevin McBurnett. The school board will consider the move during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, in the BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier in Burnet.

The bond package would be broken up into four measures, as required by state law.

Measure A is a $27.5 million package for school facilities and new buses. One of the key components of this addresses the needs of Bertram Elementary School, where the student population is expected to surpass capacity by 2022.

A bond advisory committee also identified facility needs on every BCISD campus.

Measure B is an $11.8 million package for middle and high school athletic facilities.

Measure C would raise $4.3 million to update technology across the district, including instructional technology, related infrastructure, and campus security.

Measure D’s $8.9 million would be used for a new multipurpose student activities center.

District financial advisor Dan Wegmiller will be at the Monday meeting to discuss the tax implications of the bond. In a January email, McBurnett stated that the district is projecting a 2.42 percent interest rate. Based on “very conservative estimates,” the district believes servicing this debt would not raise the property tax rate for the life of the bond program.

If the board approves calling the bond, it will be placed on the May 1 ballot.

