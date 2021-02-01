Marble Falls might reduce 281 speed limits

The Marble Falls City Council is considering an ordinance that would reduce the speed limit on U.S. 281 by 5 mph in some areas within the city limits, including in 50 mph and 40 mph zones. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

The speed limit on U.S. 281 in the Marble Falls city limits might drop by 5 mph in some places. The City Council will hold a public hearing and first reading vote on the issue at its Tuesday, Feb. 2, council meeting. The change comes at the request of Texas Department of Transportation.

The speed limit would drop along the stretch of highway north of RR 1431 beginning at 12th Street, where the speed limit would be reduced to 35 mph from 40 mph and then to 45 mph from 50 mph until around Nature Heights Drive.

TxDOT requested the reduction following a 2020 traffic study that determined areas within the city exceeded the maximum recommended speed limits. If approved on the first reading on Feb. 2, the council will vote for a second and final time on Feb. 16 before the changes will be made.

The City Council meeting takes place 6 p.m. at Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive. The speed limit vote is item 7a.

