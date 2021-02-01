Reward for arson conviction jumps to $37,000

A fire at the Bethel Community Center in May 2020 is one of a string of arsons plaguing Burnet County. A $37,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the culprits. Call the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 866-756-8477. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

An anonymous donor kicked in $25,000 recently for information leading to an arrest and conviction of anyone involved in a string of suspicious fires that have plagued Burnet County since April 2020. The amount brings the reward total to $37,000.

The Burnet County Commissioners Court approved accepting the reward during their Jan. 25 meeting. The reward will be managed through the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, Burnet County Judge James Oakley said. He and the commissioners hope the additional reward will lead to an arrest.

In the last nine months, about 17 suspicious fires have occurred around the county. Four were reported in the city of Burnet, two in the city of Lampasas, and 11 in the unincorporated portions of Burnet County, most in the north-central part.

A task force consisting of local, state and federal agencies is investigating the blazes.

The most recent suspected arson occurred Dec. 9, 2020, destroying the Mahomet Church in north central Burnet County. One of the common factors, officials say, is the structures are unoccupied or used infrequently.

Burnet County law enforcement agencies are asking people who have an unoccupied structure on their property or live near one to keep an eye on them. If they see any suspicious activity, they are asked to contact their local law enforcement agency, or the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at 512-756-8080.

In October 2020, the Burnet City Council chipped in $10,000 for the reward. Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers added another $2,000.

Anyone with information regarding the fires should contact the BCSO at 512-756-8080 or email ciadmin@burnetsheriff.com.

Tips can also be made to Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-756-8477 or through their website.

daniel@thepicayune.com