Soapbox derby could return to Marble Falls

The Marble Falls Soapbox Classic adult derby was discontinued in 2020 after its special event permit was denied by the city. File photo

Adult soapbox derby racing might make its way back to Marble Falls in October.

Mary Kay Ragan, a family nurse practitioner in Plains, Texas, has been working with the city of Marble Falls to bring an adult soapbox derby back to the city.

“We’re going to meet with City Council after (Feb.) 11,” Ragan said. “If they give us the go-ahead, we will meet with the merchants that weekend and then we’ll go from there and try to find sponsors.”

The Marble Falls Soapbox Classic was discontinued in 2020 after its special event permit was denied by the city. The previous organizers said the permitting process had become difficult and strained. Ragan is not involved with the group that organized the previous event.

The event would most likely take place in October rather than in the spring and summer like the previous event.

“When we talked to the city, they seemed very positive about the entire situation,” Ragan said.

She also mentioned adopting a Halloween theme to go along with the new date.

“Our people had talked about doing trunk-or-treating,” she said. “Kids could come by and get candy and that type of stuff.”

Ragan learned of the event when visiting family in the area and liked that it was something inexpensive and fun that brought people to the city.

“Let’s make it something new or make it funner,” Ragan said. “Something different. Everything can always be reinvented.”

