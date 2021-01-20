Marble Falls council sends RV park regulations to planning and zoning

While RV parks for both short-term and long-term residency are popping up outside of Marble Falls, including this one on CR 401, city leaders want to tweak rules for any that might set up stake within city limits. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

After Marble Falls councilors voiced concerns over the possibility of RV park residents putting down longterm roots for what are supposed to be temporary stays, city of Marble Falls staff developed clearer regulations regarding the facilities.

The Marble Falls City Council looked at a proposed amendment to RV park regulations during its Tuesday, Jan. 19, meeting.

Following the review, council directed staff to send a proposed amendment to the planning and zoning committee for review and to place in ordinance format. The matter will come before the City Council again in a future meeting for final approval.

“The directive here is to send this to P&Z to create an actual code,” Councilor Dave Rhodes said of the proposed amendment. “I think (we) need to be involved in discussions over few specific things. I think they’re really minor, but this is a tremendous template compared to where we were and something great to work with.”

Regulations largely focus on park maintenance, permanency, and preventing future parks from shifting into being full-time residences without the proper zoning in place.

Right now, to establish a new RV park within the city, the applicant must receive a conditional use permit (CUP) approved by the City Council. The CUP process gives landowners within 200 feet notification and triggers planning and zoning and City Council hearings.

“Having a CUP in there with some guidelines, or limitations if you want to call it that, I think is a good model or tool that future councils can use given the stipulations laid out originally,” Rhodes said.

Proposed changes headed for planning and zoning consideration are:

establishing minimum lot length, width, and overall average;

requiring amenities such as showers, bathrooms, common area amenities, dog parks, and more;

requiring owners or operators maintain the park facilities, fixtures, and permanent equipment in a clean and sanitary condition;

requiring a park office that must maintain records pertaining to the management and supervision of the park available for inspection by law enforcement officers;

and requiring rules that include disallowing and refusing to permit a person to occupy any lot for living purposes other than for interim or temporary periods of time that are generally less than 12 months in duration.

