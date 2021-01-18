Cottonwood Shores council meeting canceled after employees test positive

After two city employees tested positive for COVID-19 and more were exposed, the Cottonwood Shores City Council meeting Thursday, Jan. 21, was canceled.

“I couldn’t get everything together for that (meeting),” Mayor Donald Orr said. “We have a couple of folks with COVID and four others were exposed. All are quarantining. That’s the protocol.”

Orr was busy Monday, Jan. 18, gathering information for the meeting agenda, but without help from some of the city department heads and administrators, the mayor simply ran out of time.

By state law, municipalities must post agendas 72 hours before the meeting.

It was also unclear which department heads would be able to attend the Jan. 21 meeting due to the virus.

Orr was also busy fielding phone calls at City Hall and assisting residents.

The City Council’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4. Councilors have been meeting virtually for several months due to COVID-19. During the Jan. 7 meeting, city leaders began discussing the possibility of meeting in-person again but haven’t made a decision as of yet.

