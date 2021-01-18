Llano County registering eligible applicants for vaccination waitlist

Llano County officials announced Jan. 15 they are establishing a COVID-19 vaccination waitlist but added that, due to the limited statewide supply of vaccines at this time, the process “may take some time.”

Currently, the county is only accepting applications from those in the state’s Phase 1A and Phase 1B categories. Even then, vaccines only will be offered as they become available.

The 1A group includes healthcare workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities. The 1B group includes those ages 65 and older as well as those ages 16 and older with a chronic medical condition that would put them at high risk of serious illness if they contracted the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Click the above links for more details on who is eligible.

People can register online or scan a QR code, which will direct them to the registration form.

Those needing assistance with online registration may visit one of these Llano County libraries:

Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie St. in Llano, 325-247-5248

Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St. in Kingsland, 325-388-3170

Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam, 325-379-1174

Registering for a vaccination shot through the county does not guarantee one. Officials will send periodic updates by email on vaccine administration.

As vaccines become available, those on the list will be given an opportunity to schedule a time and notified of the location.

Email vaccine@hillcountrydirectcare.com for more information.

