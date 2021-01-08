Cottonwood Shores addressing lack of water pressure for some residents

Cottonwood Shores residents living in the central and southeastern portions are experiencing decreased water pressure. City officials explained why during the regular council meeting Jan. 7. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

As the city of Cottonwood Shores has grown, it’s water lines haven’t quite kept up, and residents are feeling the pressure — in a lack of water pressure.

City leaders are addressing the issue with a plan to upgrade lines in the central and southeastern areas of Cottonwood Shores.

City Administrator J.C. Hughes told councilors during their Thursday, Jan. 7, meeting that the city has hired a contractor to examine the water lines. What they’ve learned, Hughes said, is some of the water lines haven’t been replaced or upgraded since the 1980s.

One stretch of water line covered three-quarters of a mile. When it was installed, it might have been enough for the few homes it served. As more homes have popped up, they’ve tapped into this line, which sometimes means water pressure is lacking.

As an example, Mayor Donald Orr said, if residents in the homes on this stretch of water line all get up in the morning and jump in the shower at the same time, they may notice the water pressure drop off as compared to other parts of the day.

“What we’re trying to do is make (the water pressure) the same all day long,” Orr said for the reasoning behind addressing the water lines.

The plan calls for installing additional lines in these areas in a “criss-crossing” pattern so water gets fed in from different directions. That way, no homes are at the end of the line, resulting in less water pressure than homes at the beginning of the line.

“You don’t drop the pressure on the far end and drop the flow,” the mayor said.

The city is also looking at the wastewater lines in the same areas for possible work as well.

Orr said the water line project will cost $60,000 to $70,000, with the money coming out of the city’s utility fund.

“There is no rate increase to existing residents,” the mayor added.

Hughes anticipates the first part of the project to be completed in the next six to nine months, though the city has no deadline for final completion.

