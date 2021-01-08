One dead in RR 1431 accident

Two-car accident on RR 1431

One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident on RR 1431 east of Marble Falls on Jan. 8. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

Texas Department of Public Safety officials confirmed a fatality in a two-vehicle accident Friday, Jan. 8, in the 13200 block of RR 1431 East about 13 miles east of Marble Falls. The accident occurred at 11:51 a.m. near the FM 1174 intersection. Traffic was rerouted following the accident.

Marble Falls Volunteer Fire Department, Marble Falls EMS, the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, and the DPS responded to the scene. An air evacuation was requested.

No other information was available at the time of this posting.

