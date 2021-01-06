Marble Falls City Council appoints members to several boards

The Marble Falls City Council appointed members to several boards at its first regular meeting of the year Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Though the council made a number of appointments, many of the faces and names remained the same.

Brian Shirley was reappointed to the Capital Improvement Plan Committee. His previous term expired this month, and Shirley was the only person with an application on file for the appointment.

It is a two-year term.

The council reappointed the follow people to the Hotel Motel Tax Advisory Committee:

Mike Hodge, Marble Falls city manager

David Rhodes, Marble Falls city councilor

Christian Fletcher, Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. executive director

Jarrod Metzgar, Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce executive director

For the Parks and Recreation Commission, the council selected:

Dan Cone

Lucretia Lehrmann

Derrick Thompson

Tomye Folts-Zettner

Thompson and Folts-Zettner are reappointments

Only four people applied for Planning and Zoning Commission consideration. They are all re-appointments:

Fred Zagst to Place 1

Dee Haddock to Place 3

Greg Mills to Place 5

Thomas Martin to Place 7

As for the Zoning Board of Adjustments, the councilors reappointed Thomas Oostermeyer and Jerry Fuller.

All the above appointments are two-year terms, with the exception of the Zoning Board of Adjustments, which are four-year terms.

Visit the city’s website to learn more about the boards and commissions as well as how to apply for one.

