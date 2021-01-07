Park Road 4 house fire caused by child playing with matches

A fire started by child playing with matches destroyed a Burnet-area home and displaced the residents, but no one was hurt.

Burnet Fire Marshal John Erskine said firefighters responded to a house fire in the 670 block of Park Road 4 South at about 2:10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, after a woman called about the blaze.

Two women, a 12-year old boy, and a 5-month-old infant were in the house when the fire started. All of them made it out safely.

Fire crews spent about three hours fighting the blaze due to the “many void spaces involved in the fire and inaccessible to firefighters,” according to Erskine.

An investigation determined the fire started in a closet and was caused by a child playing with matches, Erskine said.

Erskine said the displaced residents are staying with family.

He said it’s important for homes to have working smoke detectors, as this one did, to alert residents to fires. It’s also a good idea to check and replace batteries in them at least once a year.

Erskine added that another fire safety measure homeowners might consider is installing a residential fire sprinkler system, something that might have saved this house.

Contact the Burnet Fire Marshal’s Office at 512-553-3492 or your local fire department for more fire prevention tips.

