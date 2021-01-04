Joshua Todd Lambert, 39, of Llano passed away Dec. 27, 2020

Joshua Todd Lambert of Llano, Texas, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at the age of 39. Josh was born on April 20, 1981, to Jimmy Lambert and Connie Hashaw.

Josh spent most of his childhood in Llano. When he was about 15 years old, he decided to move to his father’s home in Booneville, Mississippi. He was a 2000 graduate of Jumpertown High School. He lived in Booneville for about seven years before moving back to Llano.

Joshua is survived by his mother, Connie Hashaw of Llano; father, Jimmy Lambert (stepmother Sherie) of Booneville; longtime girlfriend of 12 years, Christy Haggerton of Llano; brother Eric Lambert (sister-in-law Ashley) of Booneville; sisters, Sharlotte Storch of Burnet and Shelly Edmonson (brother-in-law Dr. James Edmonson) of Corinth, Mississippi; nieces Madyson Williams and Shyann Nipp of Burnet, Lindsey Parker and Zadie Edmonson of Corinth, and Audrey Lambert of Booneville; and tons of uncles, aunts, and cousins from all over the place.

Joshua was preceded in death by his precious baby boy, Flynn Hugh Lambert, who was only able to be in this world for nine hours; his beautiful little niece Myleigh Kate Parker, who was only in this world for six weeks; brother Johnathan Marcus Storch; grandfathers, Robert Earl Hashaw Sr. and Cullen Lambert; and grandmothers, Mildard Hashaw and Francine Lambert.

Joshua enjoyed traveling and exploring new places and often spoke fondly of his time in Mississippi, but he called Llano his home. His interests included dirt bike riding, muscle cars, video gaming, music, and phone technology. He was also an avid gun collector and gun enthusiast. Josh always pursued his interests with enthusiasm and passion.

He was a longtime employee at Budweiser in Llano and enjoyed his job, working and interacting with co-workers and customers. He made many friends along the way.

As a young man in Mississippi, he loved working beside his dad and spending time with his family, even if it included running his truck into their house, and he enjoyed the family kayak trips to Spring River in Arkansas.

Josh enjoyed going shopping with his mother, Connie, especially on Black Friday. Every night at 10 p.m on his way to Early, he would call her just to chit-chat.

He really enjoyed spending time with Sharlotte, especially making fun of her because he could kick her in the head. He treasured the time he had with his uncle Earl and cherished the family gatherings.

Josh and his love, Christy, or “Mine” as he called her, traveled to many places, including New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana, and the Bahamas. They often took impromptu road trips for the fun of it. Josh liked to just take off in the truck, and they would decide along the way where to go. He liked to wing it.

It seemed Josh never knew a stranger and made friends wherever he went. He loved hanging out and spending time with his friends and family. His talents included playing the piano and guitar, and he enjoyed singing. He liked many kinds of music, including gospel, but his truck radio was always on the setting Sirius XM Octane — hard rock — and you dared not change it.

A graveside service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, at Llano City Cemetery with the Rev. Scotty Crawford officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Neonatal Unit at St. David’s Hospital in Austin.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.