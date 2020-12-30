Walter D. Roberts Jr. passed away Dec. 24, 2020

Walter D. Roberts Jr. was born Dec. 18, 1941, in Llano, Texas, to Walter D. Roberts Sr. and Loma G. (Duncan). He was called home on Dec. 24, 2020.

Walter enjoyed hunting and barbecues with family and friends. He was a member of the Llano Volunteer Fire Department. He worked at Deltex as an area salesman for many years. Later in life, he worked at Deck’s Butane until his retirement.

He is survived by his sons, Jimmy Roberts and wife Rayma of Llano and Monty Roberts and wife Donna of Cherokee. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren, Joshua Roberts of Andrews, Jordan Roberts and wife Karlie of Leander, Markie Stockdale and husband Scott of Marble Falls, Duncan Roberts and wife Mysti of Johns Creek, Georgia, Kaitlyn Morrison and husband Mitchell of Kyle, Zachary Baker and Laramie Haynes of Llano, Theron Baker of Llano, Mason Baker of Llano, and Sidney Baker of Llano; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Lori (Roberts) Baker.

Honorary pallbearers are Joel Duncan, Tommy Duncan, Charlie Bauman Jr., Ricky Baker, Mike Delz, Leon Tucker, Jack Frazier, Bobby Ratliff, Sammy Lackey, Bert Myers Sr., and the volunteer fire department.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.